ብቸኛ ስውር ቦታ እና ዘና ያለ የወንዝ መጥለቅለቅ፡ ቀን 145 በአፓላቺያን መንገድ

On Day 145 of the Appalachian Trail, the hiker had a restful night of sleep and woke up at 9:35 feeling refreshed. After enjoying a leisurely morning at their solo stealth site, they started their hike with a monster energy drink for breakfast. With a lighter pack and a caffeinated boost, they were in good spirits as they set off on the trail.

The hiker had one more 4k hill to conquer before a long downhill stretch in the morning. They were making progress towards their goal of conquering all 48 New Hampshire peaks above 4,000 feet. By this point, they had already completed 19 of these peaks.

During their hike, the hiker enjoyed listening to an audiobook and looked forward to finishing it soon. They planned to start “The Maine Woods” by Thoreau while walking through the forests of Maine. A chance encounter with fellow hikers along the Androscoggin River led to a refreshing dip in the water. They spent some time chatting with their fellow hikers and even watched a trailer on YouTube for a movie called “Kung Fury.”

After getting back on the trail around 3 PM, the hiker encountered some familiar faces they hadn’t seen since the NOC. They reflected on the more than 1,500 miles of trail they had covered since their last meeting. Despite a detour due to the river dip, the hiker found a suitable stealth tent site on a mountain peak. They enjoyed a simple dinner by the fire, consisting of Vermont sharp cheddar, salami and beef sticks, chia mio, and candy. To round out their nutrition, they also took multivitamin gummies.

As the hiker settled in for the night, they looked forward to an early start the following day. Their goal was to reach Speck Pond and the shelter nearby, marking their entry into the final state of the trail: Maine. It would be a 21-mile journey, bringing them closer to the fulfillment of their thru-hiking adventure.

