NASA’s OSIRIS-REx Mission Reveals Surprising Discoveries from Bennu Asteroid

ByMampho Brescia

ጥቅምት 12, 2023
NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission has brought back samples from the Bennu asteroid that are shedding new light on the origins of life on Earth. The 4.5-billion-year-old asteroid not only contains more carbon than anticipated but also an unexpected abundance of water.

Preliminary findings from NASA suggest that the building blocks for life could be found within the rocks of Bennu. This exciting discovery has the potential to revolutionize our understanding of how life originated on our planet.

“The OSIRIS-REx sample is the biggest carbon-rich asteroid sample ever delivered to Earth and will help scientists investigate the origins of life on our own planet for generations to come,” said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.

The mission, named “Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security-Regolith Explorer,” sought to bring back 60 grams of asteroid samples. However, it exceeded expectations, collecting over 250 grams of pristine samples.

These samples are expected to provide scientists with invaluable insights into the formation and evolution of our solar system. By studying the composition of Bennu, researchers hope to unravel the mysteries surrounding the origins of Earth and other celestial bodies.

Launched in September 2016, the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft reached Bennu in 2018 and successfully collected a sample in 2020. This historic achievement marked the first US mission to collect and return a sample from an asteroid.

The analysis of the samples will be a collaborative effort among scientists and researchers from around the world. Their findings will contribute to our understanding of the fundamental processes that led to the emergence of life on Earth.

ምንጮች:
- ናሳ
- ሮይተርስ

