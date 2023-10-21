Scientists at Caltech have utilized advanced imaging techniques to investigate the heightened seismic activity within California’s Long Valley Caldera, a dormant supervolcano. Over the past few decades, this region in the Eastern Sierra Nevada mountains has experienced earthquake swarms and ground inflation, with the ground rising about half an inch annually during these episodes.

Led by Professor Zhongwen Zhan, the research team produced highly detailed underground images of the Long Valley Caldera, penetrating up to 10 kilometers into the Earth’s crust. Their findings were published in the journal Science Advances on October 18. The images reveal that the magma chamber of the volcano is covered by a solidified lid of crystallized rock, formed through the cooling and solidification of liquid magma.

To generate these underground images, the scientists used a technique that involves measuring seismic waves from earthquakes. They employed fiber optic cables, similar to those used for internet services, to make seismic measurements using a method called distributed acoustic sensing (DAS). The 100-kilometer cable they used for imaging the Long Valley Caldera was equivalent to a stretch of 10,000 single-component seismometers.

Over a period of 18 months, the team recorded more than 2,000 seismic events, most of which were too small to be felt by people. This research marks the first time that such deep, high-resolution images have been produced using DAS. Previous studies using local tomography focused only on the shallow subsurface environment at depths of about 5 kilometers, or covered a larger area with lower resolution.

“While we do not believe the region is preparing for another supervolcanic eruption, the cooling process may release enough gas and liquid to cause earthquakes and small eruptions,” explains Professor Zhan. For instance, in May 1980, the Long Valley Caldera experienced four magnitude 6 earthquakes.

The team’s future plans involve utilizing a 200-kilometer cable to go even deeper into the Earth’s crust, reaching depths of around 15 to 20 kilometers. This will enable further exploration of the caldera’s magma chamber, often referred to as its “beating heart.” The use of DAS technology in this study highlights its potential for advancing our understanding of crustal dynamics in other regions as well.

ምንጮች:

– Scitech Daily

- የሳይንስ እድገቶች