የከተማ ሕይወት

አዳዲስ ቴክኖሎጂዎችን እና የ AI ሃይልን ይፋ ማድረግ

ሳይንስ

ሳይንቲስቶች የአስትሮይድ ናሙና ቆርቆሮን በመክፈት "ጥሩ ችግር" አጋጥሟቸዋል

Byቪኪ Stavropoulou

ጥቅምት 3, 2023
ሳይንቲስቶች የአስትሮይድ ናሙና ቆርቆሮን በመክፈት "ጥሩ ችግር" አጋጥሟቸዋል

Scientists at NASA working to open the sample canister containing rock and dust from asteroid Bennu have encountered a pleasant surprise: there is an abundance of material inside. The process of disassembling the TAGSAM (Touch-and-Go Sample Acquisition Mechanism) head is taking longer than anticipated due to the large amount of material found when the canister lid was removed. This is a positive occurrence, as it means there is a significant amount of material to study and analyze.

OSIRIS-REx, the spacecraft responsible for the sample collection, landed on asteroid Bennu in October 2020 and successfully grabbed a sample from its surface. Prior to the retrieval, scientists observed particles slowly escaping from the sampler head, which indicated the presence of extra bits of the asteroid. Their assumption proved correct, as the canister’s lid and base contained a greater quantity of dark particles than expected.

Christopher Snead, deputy OSIRIS-REx curation lead at NASA’s Johnson Space Center, described the abundance of material as the “best ‘problem’ to have.” The team is currently performing an initial analysis of the sample found on the avionics deck of the canister. This analysis will provide insights into the composition of Bennu and what can be expected from the bulk sample.

Bennu is a small, near-Earth asteroid believed to have broken off from a larger carbon-rich asteroid billions of years ago. Studying the asteroid sample can help scientists understand the origin story of Earth and the potential delivery of life’s building blocks through asteroid impacts.

The early findings from the sample, as well as images of the rocks and dust, will be revealed in a live broadcast on October 11th. In the coming weeks, the curation team at NASA’s Johnson Space Center will continue to disassemble the TAGSAM head to reveal the bulk sample held within.

The utmost care is being taken to prevent any Earthly contaminants from entering the sample canister, preserving the integrity of the material and its potential insights into the history of life.

ምንጭ፡ NASA (ምንም URL አልተሰጠም)

By ቪኪ Stavropoulou

ተዛማጅ ለጥፍ

ሳይንስ

የካሊፎርኒያ ነዋሪዎች አስደናቂውን “የእሳት ቀለበት” ግርዶሽ ለመመስከር

ጥቅምት 3, 2023 ሮበርት አንድሪው
ሳይንስ

የኮስሚክ ጨለማ ዘመንን ማሰስ፡ የጨረቃ ቴሌስኮፕ ሙከራ

ጥቅምት 3, 2023 ገብርኤል Botha
ሳይንስ

ጊታሪስት ብሪያን ሜይ በአስትሮይድ ቤንኑ ላይ የናሳ የመሬት ምርመራን ይረዳል

ጥቅምት 3, 2023 ቪኪ Stavropoulou

አመለጠዎት

ሳይንስ

ሳይንቲስቶች የአስትሮይድ ናሙና ቆርቆሮን በመክፈት "ጥሩ ችግር" አጋጥሟቸዋል

ጥቅምት 3, 2023 ቪኪ Stavropoulou 0 አስተያየቶች
ሳይንስ

የካሊፎርኒያ ነዋሪዎች አስደናቂውን “የእሳት ቀለበት” ግርዶሽ ለመመስከር

ጥቅምት 3, 2023 ሮበርት አንድሪው 0 አስተያየቶች
ሳይንስ

የኮስሚክ ጨለማ ዘመንን ማሰስ፡ የጨረቃ ቴሌስኮፕ ሙከራ

ጥቅምት 3, 2023 ገብርኤል Botha 0 አስተያየቶች
ሳይንስ

ጊታሪስት ብሪያን ሜይ በአስትሮይድ ቤንኑ ላይ የናሳ የመሬት ምርመራን ይረዳል

ጥቅምት 3, 2023 ቪኪ Stavropoulou 0 አስተያየቶች