የከተማ ሕይወት

አዳዲስ ቴክኖሎጂዎችን እና የ AI ሃይልን ይፋ ማድረግ

ሳይንስ

ከ Baryon Acoustic Oscillation ጋር የኮስሚክ ርቀቶችን ለመለካት አዲስ ቴክኒክ

Byሮበርት አንድሪው

ሴፕቴ 8, 2023
ከ Baryon Acoustic Oscillation ጋር የኮስሚክ ርቀቶችን ለመለካት አዲስ ቴክኒክ

Astronomers face a significant challenge when it comes to measuring cosmic distances due to the relativistic nature of our Universe. This is compounded by the fact that when we observe distant objects, we are not just looking through space but also back in time. Additionally, the expansion of the cosmos since the Big Bang further complicates distance measurements.

To measure cosmic distances, astronomers rely on two methods collectively known as the Cosmic Distance Ladder. The first method involves using redshift measurements of the Cosmic Microwave Background (CMB) to determine cosmological distances. The second method involves local observations using parallax measurements, variable stars, and supernovae.

However, there is a discrepancy between the redshift measurements of the CMB and local measurements, known as the Hubble Tension. To address this issue, a team of astronomers from Chinese universities and the University of Cordoba conducted a two-year statistical analysis of one million galaxies. They developed a new technique that relies on Baryon Acoustic Oscillations (BAO) to determine distances more accurately.

Baryon Acoustic Oscillations are remnants of the Big Bang that can still be observed in the cosmos. These waves propagated through matter in the early Universe and effectively became “frozen in time” as the Universe expanded and cooled. By measuring the separation between galaxies based on the duration of these waves, cosmological distances can be determined.

The team used statistical methods to analyze close to one million galaxies from the Baryon Oscillation Spectroscopic Survey (BOSS) data release combined with the Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument (DESI) Legacy Imaging Surveys. The researchers found that their method accurately identified the locations of Baryon Acoustic Oscillations.

This new technique, combined with other methods in the Cosmic Distance Ladder, could help resolve the Hubble Tension and provide more accurate estimates of cosmic distances. This has the potential to revolutionize our understanding of the Universe and shed light on the mysteries of Dark Matter, Dark Energy, and the behavior of gravity on large scales.

Sources: EurekAlert, Nature

By ሮበርት አንድሪው

ተዛማጅ ለጥፍ

ሳይንስ

የሥነ ፈለክ ተመራማሪዎች ግዙፍ "የጋላክሲዎች አረፋ" የፍቅር ጓደኝነት ወደ ቢግ ባንግ ተመለሱ

ሴፕቴ 8, 2023 ቪኪ Stavropoulou
ሳይንስ

ብሪያን ሜይ፣ የስነ ፈለክ ተመራማሪ እና ንግስት ጊታሪስት፣ ናሳን በካርታ ስራ አስትሮይድ ቤንኑ ረድተዋል።

ሴፕቴ 8, 2023 ቪኪ Stavropoulou
ሳይንስ

የባንጎር ዩኒቨርሲቲ ሳይንቲስቶች አነስተኛ ሬአክተሮችን ለማመንጨት ጥቃቅን የኑክሌር ነዳጅን ያዘጋጃሉ።

ሴፕቴ 8, 2023 ገብርኤል Botha

አመለጠዎት

ቴክኖሎጂ

አፕል ለ Matte Black Material ፓተንት ይቀበላል፣ ተለዋጭ ወደ አይፎን እና ማክቡኮች ሊያመጣ ይችላል

ሴፕቴ 8, 2023 ሮበርት አንድሪው 0 አስተያየቶች
ቴክኖሎጂ

በስታርፊልድ ውስጥ የኮንትሮባንድ መሸጥ ገንዘብ እንዴት ማግኘት እንደሚቻል

ሴፕቴ 8, 2023 ቪኪ Stavropoulou 0 አስተያየቶች
ዜና

የስነ ፈለክ ተመራማሪ ብራያን ሜይ ለናሳ OSIRIS-REx ተልዕኮ ካርታ አስትሮይድ ቤንኑ ይረዳል

ሴፕቴ 8, 2023 ቪኪ Stavropoulou 0 አስተያየቶች
ዜና

የፋይናንሺያል ግብይቶች የወደፊት እጣ ፈንታ፡ የአለም አቀፍ የቅድመ ክፍያ ካርዶችን እና የዲጂታል ቦርሳዎችን እድገት ማሰስ

ሴፕቴ 8, 2023 0 አስተያየቶች