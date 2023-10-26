A recent ground-breaking study led by Durham University has unveiled an ancient river-formed landscape concealed beneath the vast East Antarctic ice sheet. By harnessing satellite data and radio-echo sounding techniques, researchers delved into Antarctica’s past, shedding light on the ice sheet’s history and its response to climate change.

Covering an extensive area of 32,000 square kilometers, this newly discovered landscape offers a glimpse into a time when rivers shaped the region over 14 million years ago. Remarkably, it predates the initial formation of the East Antarctic ice by approximately 34 million years. The landscape consists of valleys and ridges comparable in size to those found in North Wales, UK, suggesting long periods of temperature stability in the studied area, as it remained largely untouched by encroaching ice.

Professor Stewart Jamieson, the lead author of the study, emphasizes the pivotal role of this hidden landscape in regulating ice flow and responding to climate change. He compares the mysterious land beneath the East Antarctic Ice Sheet to the surface of Mars in terms of our limited knowledge.

This significant discovery has implications for climate science as it reveals that despite ice sheet retreats during warmer periods, this particular region remained remarkably stable. This knowledge is critical for predicting how the ice sheet might react to current and future climate warming.

Professor Neil Ross of Newcastle University, a co-author of the study, describes the find as “hidden in plain sight” for many years. It offers valuable insights into the early and long-term history of the East Antarctic Ice Sheet, as well as its potential response to future climate changes.

This breakthrough builds on previous work by the same research team and collaborators, which uncovered hidden mountain ranges, canyon systems, and lakes beneath the Antarctic ice. It underscores the crucial role played by satellite imagery and radio-echo sounding in revealing these sub-ice landscapes.

Crucially, this discovery hints at the possibility of further undiscovered landscapes concealed beneath the East Antarctic Ice Sheet. Professor Jamieson confirms that ongoing exploration of this hidden terrain is underway to fill gaps in surveys and deepen our understanding of how the ice sheet and its underlying landscape have evolved over time.

Organizations such as the UK Research and Innovation’s Natural Environment Research Council (NERC), the US National Science Foundation (NSF), and NASA played a vital role in supporting this study, providing the necessary funding for data collection and research.

The findings from deep within Antarctica continue to unlock the Earth’s climate history, offering valuable insights into its past and future challenges. The ancient rivers that once flowed beneath the ice guide us in comprehending and addressing a changing world.

በየጥ

What did the study by Durham University reveal about Antarctica?

The study led by Durham University uncovered an ancient river-formed landscape hidden beneath the East Antarctic ice sheet. The landscape, spanning an area of 32,000 square kilometers, suggests that rivers shaped the region over 14 million years ago, predating the initial formation of the ice sheet by approximately 34 million years.

What does this discovery mean for climate science?

The discovery of the ancient subglacial landscape in Antarctica provides insights into the region’s past stability despite ice sheet retreats during warmer periods. This knowledge is crucial for predicting how the ice sheet may respond to ongoing and future climate warming.

What is the significance of this hidden landscape beneath the East Antarctic Ice Sheet?

The concealed landscape plays a pivotal role in regulating ice flow and understanding the ice sheet’s response to climate change. It offers valuable information about the early and long-term history of the East Antarctic Ice Sheet and its potential response to future climate changes.

ጥናቱ እንዴት ተካሄደ?

The study utilized satellite data and radio-echo sounding techniques to analyze the hidden landscape beneath the East Antarctic ice sheet. This allowed the researchers to uncover the ancient river-formed landscape and gain insights into Antarctica’s subglacial landscapes.