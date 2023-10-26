መግነጢሳዊ አልጌ ሮቦቶች፡ ለፕላስቲክ ብክለት ዘላቂ መፍትሄ

Plastic pollution has become a pressing environmental issue, with its widespread use leading to huge quantities of plastic waste in aquatic environments. These plastics break down into microplastics and nanoplastics, which are ingested by aquatic organisms and can pose a threat to their health and ecosystem. To solve this problem, researchers at the Central European Institute of Technology (CEITEC) at Brno University of Technology have developed magnetic algae robots.

The team at CEITEC decorated green algae cells with tiny particles of magnetite, creating magnetic algae robots that can be controlled to sift the most elusive plastics from the waters. By using an external magnetic field, these micro/nano-sized particles attract and capture microplastics and nanoplastics. The algae cells are biodegradable, easy to mass produce, and cost-effective, making them an ideal material to create these tiny robots.

Initial tests have shown promising results. The magnetic algae robots successfully captured both microplastics and nanoplastics with high removal efficiency. Even after multiple cycles of washing off the captured plastics, the robots maintained their effectiveness. They can be recycled for further use by simply adding a fresh coat of magnetite.

While the study is still in the initial stage, the researchers believe that these magnetic algae robots could potentially be used in saltwater environments without any impact on their movement. However, further studies are needed to understand the biodegradability and long-term environmental effects of these nanoparticles and ensure they do not lead to any toxicity issues.

Overall, the development of magnetic algae robots offers a sustainable solution to tackle plastic pollution in aquatic environments. By using eco-friendly materials and magnetic control, these tiny janitors can effectively remove microplastics and nanoplastics, reducing their harm to marine life and ecosystem.

How do magnetic algae robots remove microplastics and nanoplastics?

Magnetic algae robots are micro/nano-sized particles made by decorating green algae cells with magnetite nanoparticles. These algae cells attract microplastics and nanoplastics due to their negative electrostatic charge, effectively capturing and removing them from the water.

Can magnetic algae robots be recycled?

Yes, magnetic algae robots can be recycled. After capturing the plastics, the robots can be washed to remove the pollutants. Although a small amount of the magnetite coating may be washed away, the robots maintain their capturing efficiency even after multiple cycles of washing. They can then be coated with fresh magnetite and reused.

Are magnetic algae robots environmentally friendly?

Yes, magnetic algae robots are environmentally friendly. The algae cells used to create these robots are biodegradable and easy to mass produce. Additionally, the magnetite nanoparticles are considered biocompatible and can be easily collected at the end of the process, ensuring no particles are left to contaminate the water.

