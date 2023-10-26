ለአርጤምስ ተልእኮ የላቀ ካሜራ ለመፍጠር ናሳ ከESA ጋር ይተባበራል።

NASA’s plans for a triumphant return to the moon are gaining momentum, with a new camera specifically designed for astronauts to capture stunning images in space. The Handheld Universal Lunar Camera (HULC) is being developed in collaboration with the European Space Agency (ESA) for the upcoming Artemis III mission, scheduled for December 2025.

To ensure optimal performance, the camera will be built by repurposing off-the-shelf professional camera bodies. It will feature state-of-the-art lenses and extraordinary light sensitivity, enabling astronauts to capture images in both direct and low light conditions. By adopting a mirrorless design, the camera leverages the exceptional low light capabilities and dynamic range found in the best mirrorless cameras available on the market.

Recent tests have demonstrated the camera’s tremendous potential, simulating lunar lighting conditions in diverse environments such as deep dark caves and dusty plains. These evaluations have provided researchers with valuable insights into enhancing its performance further.

NASA has made several modifications to adapt the consumer camera to the space environment. A thermal-protective blanket has been added to safeguard the camera from the extreme cold of space, which can drop to temperatures as low as -328°F / -200°C. This blanket will also shield the camera from lunar dust, known for its abrasive nature and potential to damage equipment. Furthermore, given the challenges posed by operating camera buttons with bulky gloves, NASA has redesigned the interface, incorporating larger buttons and limiting the number of options for improved ease of use.

One of the most notable features of the camera is its advanced video capabilities. Astronauts will record their exploration activities with the ESA Electronic Field Book, allowing geology instructors to follow and support the crew in real-time. This tool enhances scientific collaboration and documentation during geological field trips.

In comparison to the previous Apollo missions, which utilized mechanical Hasselblad cameras with limited capabilities, the Artemis mission aims to significantly increase the amount of visual content captured. To identify the most suitable lenses for the mission, the team has been actively exploring options, including macro and landscape lenses.

The development of the Handheld Universal Lunar Camera represents an exciting advancement in space exploration, promising to provide unprecedented insights into the moon’s surface. The collaboration between NASA and the ESA exemplifies the international effort to push the boundaries of human knowledge and expand our understanding of the universe.

