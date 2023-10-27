በደቡብ ዳኮታ የሚገኘው የኤል ዜድ ፕሮጀክት በአለምአቀፍ የጨለማ ጉዳይ ውድድር ወደፊት ይመጣል

የከተማ ሕይወት

አዳዲስ ቴክኖሎጂዎችን እና የ AI ሃይልን ይፋ ማድረግ

ሳይንስ

ጥቅምት 27, 2023
In the pursuit of detecting dark matter, the LUX-ZEPLIN (LZ) project in South Dakota has emerged as the frontrunner. Located nearly a mile below the surface at the Sanford Underground Research Facility (SURF) in Lead, South Dakota, LZ is a cutting-edge dark matter experiment funded by the United States Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Science.

Recent results from the initial 60 days of the search have positioned LZ ahead of other experiments worldwide, including those in Canada, Korea, China, and Europe. The project’s spokesperson, Dr. Chamkaur Ghag, compares LZ to a race car that has been meticulously built and is now breaking the land speed record. This achievement marks the entrance into uncharted discovery territory for the project.

Dark matter, an elusive substance thought to make up a significant portion of the universe, has long perplexed scientists. It does not interact with light, making direct detection incredibly challenging. The purpose of the LZ experiment is to detect the incredibly rare interactions between dark matter particles and ordinary matter by using a large tank of liquid xenon surrounded by sensitive detectors.

The advantage of LZ lies in its improved sensitivity and larger xenon target compared to previous experiments. Its location deep underground minimizes interference from cosmic rays, allowing for more accurate measurements. The project’s success so far places it at the forefront of the global race to unlock the mysteries of dark matter.

በየጥ:

Q: What is dark matter?
A: Dark matter is a hypothetical form of matter that is believed to make up approximately 85% of the total mass of the universe. It does not interact with light and has only been observed indirectly through its gravitational effects on visible matter.

Q: How does the LZ experiment work?
A: The LZ experiment uses a large tank of liquid xenon as a target for detecting interactions between dark matter particles and ordinary matter. When a dark matter particle collides with a xenon atom, it produces a small flash of light and releases electrons, which are then detected by sensitive instruments surrounding the tank.

Q: Why is LZ located underground?
A: LZ is located deep underground to shield the experiment from cosmic rays, which can interfere with the detection of dark matter particles. The underground location provides a quieter environment for more accurate measurements.

