የከተማ ሕይወት

አዳዲስ ቴክኖሎጂዎችን እና የ AI ሃይልን ይፋ ማድረግ

ሳይንስ

የሚኒ-ድሮን ሙከራ ጊምባል፡ ደህንነቱ የተጠበቀ ሙከራ እና ልኬት ማረጋገጥ

Byገብርኤል Botha

ጥቅምት 9, 2023
የሚኒ-ድሮን ሙከራ ጊምባል፡ ደህንነቱ የተጠበቀ ሙከራ እና ልኬት ማረጋገጥ

Drones are notorious for their unpredictable flight patterns, causing inconvenience and sometimes even danger. Tristan Dijkstra and Suryansh Sharma, researchers from the Networked Systems group and Biomorphic Intelligence Lab, have come up with a solution: a mini-drone test gimbal. The gimbal allows the drone to rotate in three dimensions, providing a safe and controlled environment for testing and calibration.

In their work, Dijkstra and Sharma utilize CrazyFlie drones, which require regular calibration and testing. Traditionally, efforts have been made to restrict the movement of the drone using a tether, but this method often leads to complications. The tether can get trapped in the rotor or become tight, causing the drone to crash. The new gimbal design offers a much more elegant solution.

By attaching a zip tie to the drone, the gimbal allows for free rotation in three dimensions, ensuring that the basic features of the drone can be tested before it is released into the skies. The beauty of this design is its simplicity. With nothing more than a zip tie holding the drone down, it can be easily implemented with similarly sized quadcopters.

With the mini-drone test gimbal, drone enthusiasts and researchers can now conduct experiments and calibrations without putting themselves or others at risk. By providing a secure testing environment, this innovation is a valuable addition to the field.

Source: [Tristan Dijkstra] and [Suryansh Sharma]

By ገብርኤል Botha

ተዛማጅ ለጥፍ

ሳይንስ

የስነ ፈለክ ተመራማሪዎች ተለዋዋጭ ኮከብን ለማጥናት የጄምስ ዌብ የጠፈር ቴሌስኮፕን ይጠቀማሉ

ጥቅምት 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia
ሳይንስ

ለናሳ ናንሲ ግሬስ የሮማን የጠፈር ቴሌስኮፕ ማዘጋጀት፡ የሳይንስ እምቅ አቅምን ከፍ ለማድረግ የሳይንስ ማህበረሰብን መጠቀም

ጥቅምት 10, 2023 ቪኪ Stavropoulou
ሳይንስ

በላብ-የተሰራ ኢንዛይም በሃንቲንግተን በሽታ ውስጥ መርዛማ ፕሮቲን ክላምፕስ እንዳይፈጠር ይከላከላል

ጥቅምት 10, 2023 ገብርኤል Botha

አመለጠዎት

ሳይንስ

የስነ ፈለክ ተመራማሪዎች ተለዋዋጭ ኮከብን ለማጥናት የጄምስ ዌብ የጠፈር ቴሌስኮፕን ይጠቀማሉ

ጥቅምት 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 አስተያየቶች
ሳይንስ

ለናሳ ናንሲ ግሬስ የሮማን የጠፈር ቴሌስኮፕ ማዘጋጀት፡ የሳይንስ እምቅ አቅምን ከፍ ለማድረግ የሳይንስ ማህበረሰብን መጠቀም

ጥቅምት 10, 2023 ቪኪ Stavropoulou 0 አስተያየቶች
ሳይንስ

በላብ-የተሰራ ኢንዛይም በሃንቲንግተን በሽታ ውስጥ መርዛማ ፕሮቲን ክላምፕስ እንዳይፈጠር ይከላከላል

ጥቅምት 10, 2023 ገብርኤል Botha 0 አስተያየቶች
ሳይንስ

የናሳ ጽናት ሮቨር በማርስ ላይ የጂኦሎጂካል መገናኛን ለማሰስ ተዘጋጅቷል።

ጥቅምት 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 አስተያየቶች