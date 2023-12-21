በጨርቃጨርቅ ቴክኖሎጂ አዲስ ግኝት፡ ፈጠራን በባዮሚሚክ ማሳደግ

Researchers have recently made a groundbreaking discovery in textile technology, taking inspiration from the intricate structure of polar bear fur. Led by Mingrui Wu, the team has developed a cutting-edge aerogel fiber that possesses exceptional thermal and mechanical properties. This innovative material not only offers great durability but is also washable and dyeable, making it highly suitable for use in advanced textiles.

The key to this research lies in the aerogel, a highly porous material renowned for its remarkably low thermal conductivity, making it ideal for thermal insulation. However, previous applications of aerogels in textiles were limited due to their fragility and poor processability. Wu’s team sought to overcome these limitations by mimicking the structure of polar bear fur.

Polar bear hair is composed of a dense shell surrounding a porous core, providing excellent thermal insulation while remaining flexible and strong. By employing a freeze-spinning method, the team successfully created a robust polymeric aerogel fiber with lamellar pores encapsulated within a stretchable rubber layer.

This encapsulated aerogel fiber (EAF) is not only mechanically robust but also boasts an internal porosity of over 90%, enabling it to stretch up to 1000% strain. In comparison, traditional aerogel fibers can only withstand about 2% strain. Moreover, even after 10,000 repeated stretching cycles at 100% strain, the fiber retains its thermal insulation properties.

To demonstrate the practicality of this breakthrough, Wu’s team crafted a thin sweater using these fibers. Surprisingly, this sweater is approximately one-fifth as thick as a conventional down jacket while providing comparable insulation. This proof-of-concept showcases the immense potential of the EAF in revolutionizing the textile industry.

By mimicking nature’s designs, this research not only represents a significant advancement in textile technology but also highlights the power of biomimicry in developing novel materials. Through biomimicry, scientists can learn from and emulate nature’s designs to unlock new possibilities in creating efficient, sustainable, and high-performing materials for a wide range of applications.

