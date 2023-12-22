NASA announced on Thursday that SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft has successfully undocked from the International Space Station (ISS) and is on its way back to Earth, despite several delays caused by unfavorable weather conditions. The spacecraft is expected to make a splashdown off the coast of Florida, reported Sputnik.

The Dragon spacecraft is returning with approximately 4,400 pounds of valuable scientific cargo, including data that will help scientists understand how cells respond to gravity and plants’ genetic adaptations in space. This mission is part of NASA’s continuous efforts to expand our knowledge of space and its effects on living organisms.

NASA confirmed the undocking on X, formerly known as Twitter, stating, “Undocking confirmed! @SpaceX’s CRS-29 Dragon is currently en route to Earth, set to splash down off the coast of Florida.” The space agency also mentioned that the spacecraft is expected to land on Friday morning, ensuring a safe return of the cargo.

In addition to SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft, Northrop Grumman’s uncrewed Cygnus spacecraft is also scheduled to depart from the ISS. However, unlike Dragon, Cygnus will burn up upon reentry into Earth’s atmosphere.

The successful docking and subsequent return of the Dragon spacecraft mark the completion of the 29th SpaceX resupply mission to the ISS. This mission brought not only essential provisions for the crew but also new science investigations that will contribute to our understanding of atmospheric gravity waves and test high data rate laser communications between the space station and Earth.

NASA’s collaboration with SpaceX and other commercial partners continues to drive advancements in space exploration and research, pushing the boundaries of our understanding of the universe and paving the way for future scientific breakthroughs.