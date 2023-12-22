A groundbreaking collaboration between the National Observatory of Athens (NOA) and NASA’s Psyche mission is set to provide new insights into the formation of our solar system. The NOA’s two telescopes, located in the Peloponnese region of Greece, have been selected by the European Space Agency (ESA) to participate in this landmark mission.

The main objective of the Psyche mission is to study asteroid 16 Psyche, a metallic-rich celestial body located between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter. NOA researchers aim to analyze the asteroid’s composition and characteristics, shedding light on the origins of our universe. By examining these rocky remnants, believed to have formed over 4.6 billion years ago, scientists hope to gain a deeper understanding of the processes that led to the creation of our solar system.

Additionally, this mission serves an essential purpose by identifying potential threats to Earth. By studying asteroids and their movements, scientists can gather crucial data that may aid in future asteroid mitigation efforts. This information is invaluable in developing strategies to protect our planet from potential impacts.

The inclusion of the NOA telescopes in the Psyche mission is a testament to the Greek scientific community’s expertise and dedication. The National Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Astronomy, Astrophysics, Space Applications, and Remote Sensing (IAASARS) has proven its significance as a key partner in this ambitious project.

As the Psyche mission continues its journey towards asteroid 16 Psyche, the NOA telescopes will play a vital role in gathering data and transmitting it back to Earth. This collaboration between Greek researchers and international space agencies exemplifies the power of global cooperation and the pursuit of scientific knowledge.

By exploring the mysteries of the cosmos and deepening our understanding of our own origins, the Psyche mission represents a significant milestone in space exploration. The NOA telescopes’ involvement in this mission sets a precedent for future scientific collaborations and reinforces Greece’s position as a prominent player in the global scientific community.