አዲስ የተገኘ ምስል ከዚህ በፊት ታይቶ በማይታወቅ ሁኔታ የሱፐርኖቫ ቀሪዎችን ያሳያል

A groundbreaking image of the supernova remnant Cassiopeia A (Cas A) has been released by NASA, showcasing the remnants of a star that exploded 343 years ago. Captured by the James Webb Space Telescope, this image offers the highest resolution of Cas A to date. Located 11,000 light-years away in the famous W-shaped northern constellation of Cassiopeia, Cas A spans across 10 light-years.

Unlike previous observations made by ground-based and space-based observatories such as NASA’s Chandra X-Ray Observatory, the Hubble Space Telescope, and the Spitzer Space Telescope, the new image was taken using Webb’s Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam), which perceives light as heat. This unique capability allowed data to be collected at new wavelengths, resulting in stunning color assignments assigned to different filters from NIRCam.

When comparing a previous image captured by Webb’s Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI) with the new NIRCam version, subtle but significant differences in color are observed. These variations stem from the different wavelengths at which heat signatures light up. MIRI displays the outer regions of the inner shell, with the supernova shockwave colliding with previously emitted gas, appearing in shades of orange and red. On the other hand, NIRCam provides a less distinct smokey appearance.

The NIRCam image also reveals a fascinating feature in the form of a blob located in the bottom right corner. Approximately 170 light-years behind the supernova remnant, this blob is believed to be a light echo resulting from the star’s explosion. The dust in the echo emits a glow as it cools down, and this particular echo has been affectionately nicknamed “Baby Cas A.” However, smaller light echoes can also be observed in the NIRCam image.

Notably, historical records show that in 1181, astronomers in China and Japan spotted a “guest star” in Cassiopeia that lingered for 185 days before disappearing. Cassiopeia’s distinctive W-shape makes it easily recognizable from the northern hemisphere. As a circumpolar constellation, Cassiopeia is almost always visible in the night sky of the northern hemisphere.

The release of this extraordinary image not only signifies a major breakthrough in our understanding of supernova remnants but also invites stargazers to enjoy the wonders of the universe. With clear skies and wide eyes, one can marvel at the beauty and mysteries unveiled by the James Webb Space Telescope.