Sierra Space’s Dream Chaser spaceplane, Tenacity, has entered the environmental testing phase at NASA’s Neil Armstrong Test Facility, marking a significant milestone in the spacecraft’s journey towards its maiden flight to the International Space Station (ISS). The testing process includes subjecting Tenacity to rigorous vibrations during launch and re-entry, as well as extreme temperature changes and vacuum conditions experienced in outer space.

Tenacity’s completion, announced by Sierra Space last month, was accompanied by the delivery of Sierra Space’s cargo module, Shooting Star, to the test facility. The ambitious project aims to revolutionize the space industry by providing a complete turn-key solution offering space as a service. Tom Vice, CEO of Sierra Space, emphasized the potential of their platform, which includes the highly reusable commercial spaceplane Dream Chaser and the first business-ready commercial space station.

Dream Chaser, aptly named “Tenacity” due to its arduous journey, has faced numerous challenges, including rejections, legal proceedings, and engineering designs, before being selected by NASA in 2016 for cargo deliveries to the ISS. In 2017, it achieved a significant milestone with a successful free flight test at Edwards AFB in California.

The primary goal of Dream Chaser is to provide a cost-effective method for delivering cargo and supplies to the ISS. Unlike traditional rocket launches, Dream Chaser will land like an airplane, enhancing its reusability capabilities. NASA has contracted Dream Chaser for a minimum of six cargo resupply missions to the ISS.

Tenacity’s maiden flight in April 2024 will involve collaboration between flight and ground controllers at the Dream Chaser Mission Control Center, NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, and NASA’s Johnson Space Center. The flight will conduct various in-flight tests and vehicle maneuvering demonstrations within the ISS approach ellipsoid before docking with the ISS.

Unlike the autonomous docking system used by SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft, Tenacity will be docked and undocked using the Canadarm2, a robotic arm installed on the ISS. The mission aims to deliver over 3,500 kilograms of supplies to the ISS and remains docked for approximately 45 days before returning to Earth.

With the potential to deliver larger payloads and accommodate longer stays at the ISS in the future, Dream Chaser is poised to play a crucial role in advancing outer space exploration. Only time will reveal the full extent of Dream Chaser’s impact on the scientific community and the future of space travel.