ሳይንቲስቶች የንዑስ ሰከንድ የኤክስሬይ ፍንዳታ ከተለየ የኒውትሮን ኮከብ አግኝተዋል

Scientists have made a groundbreaking discovery with the AstroSat observatory, India’s first multi-wavelength space-based observatory. They have detected bright sub-second X-ray bursts from a new and unique neutron star known as a magnetar. This discovery provides valuable insights into the extreme astrophysical conditions of magnetars.

Magnetars are neutron stars with ultrahigh magnetic fields, much stronger than Earth’s magnetic field. These neutron stars have a magnetic field that is over one quadrillion times stronger than our own. The emission of high-energy electromagnetic radiation from magnetars is powered by the decay of magnetic fields within these objects.

The scientists focused their study on a magnetar called “SGR J1830-0645” that was discovered by NASA’s Swift spacecraft in October 2020. This magnetar is relatively young, approximately 24,000 years old, and is an isolated neutron star.

Using two instruments onboard the AstroSat observatory, the researchers performed timing and spectral analysis of SGR J1830-0645. They detected 67 short sub-second X-ray bursts, with the brightest burst lasting for about 90 milliseconds. This finding provides valuable information about the behavior and characteristics of magnetars.

One of the key findings of the study was the presence of emission lines in the spectra of SGR J1830-0645. The origin of these emission lines, whether due to fluorescence of iron, proton cyclotron line feature, or instrumental effects, remains uncertain and requires further investigation.

The energy-dependence observed in SGR J1830-0645 differed from what has been observed in other magnetars. The researchers noted the presence of two thermal blackbody emission components originating from the surface of the neutron star, contributing to our understanding of magnetars and their extreme astrophysical conditions.

The research team now plans to expand their study to better understand the origin of these highly energetic emissions and determine whether they are astrophysical or instrumental in nature. This discovery opens up new avenues for exploring the intriguing properties of magnetars and deepening our understanding of the extreme conditions found within these celestial objects.