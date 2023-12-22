የፀሀይ ስርዓት ይገርማል፡ አዲስ ግኝቶች በ2023

Summary: In 2023, scientists made fascinating discoveries about our solar system, uncovering new information about planets and moons. From the shrinking of Mercury to the detection of oxygen on Venus, here are some of the extraordinary findings that captivated the scientific community.

Mercury’s Shrinking Surface: In a study published in October, scientists revealed that Mercury, the smallest planet in the solar system, is still shrinking. The previously believed scars on Mercury’s surface were found to be much younger than expected, indicating that the planet has been contracting throughout its existence. This discovery opens up new possibilities regarding the dynamic nature of the planet.

Oxygen on Venus: In November, researchers detected the presence of oxygen in Venus’ atmosphere for the second time. However, this finding does not suggest the existence of life on the inhospitable planet. Scientists believe that the oxygen is formed through the breakdown of carbon dioxide and carbon monoxide molecules due to solar radiation. Despite its low concentration, this oxygen discovery sheds light on the complex chemistry of Venus.

Ancient Moon: An October study revealed that the moon may be older than previously estimated, by at least 40 million years. Through the examination of impact crystals within lunar rock samples, researchers gained insights into the formation of the moon. These ancient crystals act as a marker for the chronology of lunar events, providing valuable information about our closest celestial neighbor.

Mars’ Mysterious Spin: Surprisingly, Mars was found to be spinning faster every year, according to data from NASA’s InSight mission. Scientists are still unsure about the cause of this acceleration, but theories include ice accumulation at the poles and postglacial rebound. This finding adds to the allure and mystery surrounding Mars.

Jupiter’s Expanding Moon Family: Jupiter, known for its vast number of moons, gained 12 new additions to its satellite count, reaching a record-breaking total of 92. These newly discovered moons have wide orbits and were detected in previous years, but their confirmation in 2023 solidified their existence. Furthermore, organic compounds were found on Ganymede, Jupiter’s largest moon, suggesting the possibility of subsurface life.

Saturn’s Impressive Moon Collection: Saturn surpassed Jupiter’s moon count by adding a whopping 62 new moons, bringing its total to 145. These irregular moons orbit Saturn in distant and elliptical trajectories, with evidence pointing to their past existence as a single body. Additionally, intriguing compounds were observed on Enceladus, one of Saturn’s icy ocean moons.

Polar Vortex on Uranus: New images of Uranus revealed the presence of a massive polar vortex swirling around its north pole. This discovery sheds light on the unique weather patterns and dynamics of the ice giant, providing valuable insights into the outer reaches of our solar system.

As our understanding of the solar system deepens, each year brings new surprises and revelations. The discoveries of 2023 have opened up avenues for further exploration and sparked excitement among scientists and space enthusiasts alike.