Researchers at the Max Planck Institute for Astrophysics have conducted a fascinating thought experiment on the potential lifetimes of stars that capture primordial black holes. Known as “Hawking stars,” these celestial bodies could have surprisingly long lifetimes and closely resemble normal stars.

The study, published in The Astrophysical Journal, explores the possibility of primordial black holes being captured during the formation of new stars. While the existence of these black holes is still uncertain, the researchers used this scenario as a theoretical exercise to expand their understanding of the universe.

Lead author Selma de Mink explains, “Scientists sometimes ask crazy questions in order to learn more. We don’t even know whether such primordial black holes exist, but we can still do an interesting thought experiment.”

The researchers hypothesize that newly forming stars could potentially capture black holes with masses ranging from that of an asteroid to thousands of solar masses. These captured black holes would then occupy the center of the star, creating a “Hawking star” named after physicist Stephen Hawking.

Surprisingly, the researchers found that the black hole at the center of a Hawking star would grow at a slow rate due to the outflowing luminosity. This slow growth allows the star to have a lifetime comparable to a normal star. The team even suggests that our own sun could potentially have a black hole at its center without us noticing, as long as the black hole’s mass is small.

The main difference between a Hawking star and a normal star would be the convective core caused by the accretion onto the black hole. However, this core would not affect the surface properties of the star, making it challenging to detect using current observational techniques.

Nevertheless, the field of asteroseismology shows promise in identifying these Hawking stars. By studying the oscillations and pulsations of stars, astronomers may be able to detect the subtle changes caused by the presence of a black hole at the star’s core.

While this thought experiment delves into the realm of the hypothetical, it provides valuable insights into the potential existence and behavior of these “Hawking stars” and their role in the universe. Further research and observations in the field of astrophysics will continue to shed light on these intriguing cosmic phenomena.