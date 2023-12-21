አዳዲስ ግኝቶች የሰለስቲያል ምስልን በመማረክ ተገለጡ

A stunning and captivating celestial image has revealed new discoveries within the Running Chicken Nebula, a stellar nursery located approximately 6,500 light-years away in the constellation Centaurus. The image, taken by the VLT Survey Telescope at ESO’s Paranal site in Chile, showcases the intricate beauty of this cosmic phenomenon.

The Running Chicken Nebula, named for its resemblance to a chicken, is illuminated by the radiant glow of young stars. These stars cast their intense radiation upon the surrounding hydrogen gas, resulting in vibrant hues of pink that paint the cosmic canvas. Within the nebula, several distinct regions can be seen, including the standout feature IC 2948, which resembles either the head or the rear end of a chicken.

As viewers zoom in on the image, hidden treasures are revealed. Bok globules, small pockets of dust and gas, defy the ultraviolet radiation from the young stars. These resilient pockets offer a glimpse into the dynamic interplay between stellar forces and their cosmic surroundings.

Other regions within the Running Chicken Nebula also come into view, including Gum 39, Gum 40, and Gum 41, each contributing its own unique flair to the galactic gala. Countless stars, resembling bursts of fireworks, add to the overall splendor of this celestial mosaic.

Crafted meticulously, this image is a massive mosaic composed of hundreds of individual frames seamlessly stitched together. Taken using filters that capture different colors of light, the final masterpiece showcases the ethereal beauty of the nebula.

The observations were orchestrated by the wide-field camera OmegaCAM on the VST, a telescope owned by the National Institute for Astrophysics in Italy and hosted by ESO in Chile’s Atacama Desert. The combination of the camera and telescope provides an ideal vantage point for mapping the southern sky in visible light.

This captivating celestial image invites viewers to explore the intricate details of the Running Chicken Nebula and appreciate the wonders of our universe.