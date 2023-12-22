ምርምር በሩቅ ጋላክሲዎች መካከል አስገራሚ ግንኙነቶችን ያሳያል

A recent study published in Physical Review D has shed light on the origin of cosmic structures by analyzing over 1 million galaxies. The research team, led by Toshiki Kurita and Professor Masahiro Takada, developed a method to measure the power spectrum of galaxy shapes. By combining spectroscopic data of galaxy distribution and imaging data of individual galaxy shapes, they were able to extract key statistical information.

The standard framework of the universe, known as the ΛCDM model, posits that primordial fluctuations created at the beginning of the universe were responsible for the formation of all celestial objects. These fluctuations grew over time due to gravitational pulling, eventually forming dense regions of dark matter. By studying the spatial distribution and shape patterns of galaxies, researchers can gain insight into the nature of these primordial fluctuations.

While previous studies focused solely on the spatial distribution of galaxies, this research delved into the shape patterns of galaxies, offering a fresh perspective. The team analyzed the spatial distribution and shape pattern of approximately 1 million galaxies from the Sloan Digital Sky Survey, the largest survey of galaxies to date.

The results of their analysis revealed a surprising finding – a statistically significant alignment of the orientation of two galaxies’ shapes, even when separated by more than 100 million light years. This discovery suggests that there are correlations between distant galaxies that formed independently and without any causal relationship.

These findings challenge previous assumptions about the nature of galaxy formations and highlight the complex interconnectedness of cosmic structures. Further research in this area could provide valuable insights into the origins and evolution of the universe.