በአትላንቲክ ውቅያኖስ ውስጥ የባህር ላይ ህይወት አደጋዎችን ለመፍታት ዓለም አቀፍ ትብብር

Scientists from around the world have united their efforts to tackle the risks facing marine life in the Atlantic Ocean. The iAtlantic project, consisting of 44 organizations from 16 countries, aims to assess the health of ecosystems in the world’s second-largest ocean. By focusing on deep-sea and open-ocean ecosystems, the researchers seek to address the detrimental impacts of activities such as bottom trawling.

During an offshore expedition in 1997, marine-biology expert Murray Roberts witnessed the devastating effects of bottom trawling on cold-water corals near Scotland’s Shetland Islands. Inspired by this eye-opening experience, Roberts spearheaded the iAtlantic project in 2019 to promote the conservation and understanding of Atlantic Ocean ecosystems. The initiative highlights the importance of a functioning and healthy ocean for the well-being of the planet.

The researchers have specifically targeted 12 locations of international conservation significance and economic interest. These include the Sargasso Sea, which serves as a haven for biodiversity, and the Romanche Fracture Zone, a deep-sea trench with a significant impact on the Atlantic’s deep-water circulation. Surveys conducted as part of the project have provided crucial insights into the geological and biological richness of these locations.

Taking an interconnected approach to studying the ocean, the researchers have sought to identify tipping points where steady environmental changes can lead to irreversible damage. By understanding these points, international cooperation can be strengthened to prevent major harm to marine ecosystems.

The project has conducted enlightening experiments, such as studying the movement of algae through food chains in the Cape Verde Basin. Results indicate that rising global temperatures may decrease the carbon-storage potential of the deep sea floor. Additionally, the researchers have made use of local knowledge, such as data collected on humpback whales by amateur scientists, to assess the recovery of these species.

Collaborating with the TRIATLAS project, iAtlantic has also focused on the declining Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC), a crucial component of ocean circulation. By measuring variations in the AMOC, the researchers aim to better understand the impacts of its decline on ecosystems.

In addition to scientific advancements, the projects have also prioritized capacity building and training researchers in countries such as Brazil and South Africa. By equipping scientists with the necessary tools and knowledge, both initiatives contribute to long-term conservation efforts.

The international collaboration and research conducted by the iAtlantic and TRIATLAS projects underscore the urgent need to protect and preserve the Atlantic Ocean’s ecosystems. With a growing awareness of the interconnectedness of the ocean, global efforts are crucial in ensuring the sustainability of marine life and the overall health of our planet.