First Direct Observations of Galactic Winds in Early Universe

Researchers have made an unprecedented breakthrough in understanding galaxy evolution through the first direct observations of galactic winds in a large population of galaxies in the distant Universe. Galactic winds, which are generated by supernovae explosions in massive stars, play a crucial role in regulating star formation.

Lead author of the study, Yucheng Guo, explains that galactic winds are an integral part of galaxy evolution models. “With our study, we show that at the early stage of the Universe, every normal galaxy had such winds,” says Guo. These winds are a result of star formation activity and inject significant amounts of energy and momentum into the gas, causing it to be expelled from the galaxy. This process, known as the feedback process, is responsible for regulating the growth of galaxies.

In addition to regulating star formation, galactic winds also facilitate the exchange of matter between galaxies and their surroundings. “Each galaxy is surrounded by a gas halo. Galaxies can breathe out as well as breathe in gas,” explains Guo. The ability to exchange matter has important implications for the overall structure and evolution of galaxies.

Previous attempts to observe galactic winds have been challenging due to the transparency of the gas halos. However, the research team overcame this obstacle by using the Multi-Unit Spectroscopic Explorer (MUSE) instrument on the Very Large Telescope. By observing the galaxies at a specific wavelength, the researchers were able to directly detect the emission from magnesium atoms in the galactic winds.

An important aspect of the study is that the researchers observed galactic winds in over 100 galaxies and determined the average shape of these winds, resembling an ice cream cone. However, there are still many questions that remain unanswered, including the physical properties and variations of these galactic winds over time and in different types of galaxies.

This groundbreaking research sheds light on the early stages of galaxy formation and provides valuable insights into the mechanisms that shape and evolve the Universe. Further studies on galactic winds will deepen our understanding of galaxy evolution and the complex interplay between stars, gas, and the surrounding environment.

