የጥናት ውጤት የብርሃን ቀለም በሰው ውስጣዊ ሰዓት ላይ ምንም ተጽእኖ እንደሌለው ያሳያል

The latest research conducted by the University of Basel and the Technical University of Munich has presented a breakthrough in our understanding of the human internal clock and sleep patterns. A study led by Dr. Christine Blume focused on examining the effect of different colors of light on the circadian rhythm and found that color variation had minimal impact.

Contrary to previous studies conducted on mice, which suggested that the color of light played a crucial role in regulating sleep and the internal clock, this new research proves otherwise. The study involved 16 healthy volunteers who were exposed to varying colors of light in the evening, including blueish, yellowish, and white hues. Surprisingly, none of these color variations affected the participants’ circadian rhythm or sleep patterns.

These findings highlight the significance of light-sensitive ganglion cells in regulating our internal clock, rendering the color of light perceived by cones less important. By challenging the long-held belief that the color of light affects our sleep, this study has opened the door to new possibilities for the design of lighting systems.

Rather than solely focusing on the color of light, designers may need to consider the impact of light on ganglion cells. This could lead to the development of lighting systems that are more conducive to maintaining a healthy sleep and wake cycle, a significant step towards improving the quality of life for millions of people.

In addition to the study led by Dr. Blume, an Indonesian research team also investigated the impact of the ‘post-lunch dip’ on morning-type individuals during simulated driving, shedding valuable insights into driving fatigue dynamics. This further emphasizes the importance of understanding individual differences in circadian rhythm and their effects on daily activities.

Collectively, these studies challenge our existing understanding of the circadian rhythm and present new possibilities for enhancing human health and well-being. By delving deeper into the complexities of our internal clock, researchers are paving the way for innovative solutions that can improve sleep patterns and overall quality of life.