In an effort to shed light on the profound influence of the microbiome on human health, three research teams within the Mountain West Microbiome Alliance have been awarded seed grants. The alliance, comprised of scientists from across the region, aims to investigate the health effects of the microbiome – the collection of microorganisms residing in or on the human body.

Commonly acknowledging that many of these microorganisms are not only harmless but also actively beneficial, the scientists intend to uncover the full extent of the microbiome’s impact on our well-being. Factors such as metabolism, immune regulation, and protection from harmful infections are believed to be significantly influenced by the microbiome.

The Immunology, Inflammation, and Infectious Disease (3i) Initiative at University of Utah Health played a pivotal role in establishing the alliance. Daniel Leung, a steering committee member for the alliance and associate professor of internal medicine at U of U Health, expressed excitement over the untapped potential of microbiome research. He affirms, “Clinical applications thus far are still in their infancy.”

The recently funded projects aim to further our understanding of the microbiome and bridge the gap between research findings and clinical care. The Cumming Foundation generously provided the seed grants, with the specific intention of fostering collaboration amongst investigators from multiple institutions, including the University of Utah.

With these grants, researchers hope to pave the way for new healthcare strategies, where knowledge of the microbiome can be translated into innovative treatments and improved patient outcomes. By exploring the intricacies of the microbiome, they seek to revolutionize the field and unlock its full potential for human health.