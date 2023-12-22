ምርምር በተንቀሳቃሽ ስልክ አውታረ መረቦች ላይ የፋይልመንት ግንኙነቶችን ተፅእኖ ያሳያል

Researchers at the Universities of Göttingen and Warwick have made a breakthrough discovery on the structural and mechanical properties of actin, a protein found in all living cells. Actin plays a vital role in various cellular functions, including muscle contraction, cell signaling, and shape.

The study focused on two isoforms of actin known as gamma-actin and beta-actin. These two isoforms differ by just a few amino acids, but their impact on cellular architecture is significant. Normally, a mixture of both isoforms is found in nature. However, the researchers separated the isoforms and examined them individually.

Using specialized techniques in biophysics and bioengineering, the researchers analyzed the behavior of filament networks formed by each isoform. The results, published in Nature Communications, revealed distinct characteristics of the isoforms. Gamma-actin prefers to form rigid networks near the apex of the cell, while beta-actin prefers to form parallel bundles with a specific organizational pattern. The difference in behavior is attributed to the stronger interaction of gamma-actin with certain positively charged ions, making its networks stiffer compared to those formed by beta-actin.

Professor Andreas Janshoff from the Institute for Physical Chemistry at the University of Göttingen emphasizes that these findings provide new insights into the dynamics of protein networks within cells. The research contributes to a better understanding of fundamental cellular processes and has implications for cellular mechanics, such as cell growth, division, and maturation in tissues.

The implications of this research extend beyond cellular biology, with potential applications in developmental biology and other areas of research. By uncovering the influence of filament interactions on cellular networks, scientists can explore new avenues for studying complex cellular functions and further advance our knowledge of the intricacies of the cell.