ወደ ጥንታዊው አጽናፈ ሰማይ ጨረፍታ፡- የሩቅ-ኦፍ ጋላክሲ ሚስጥሮችን መግለጥ

A groundbreaking study published in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society provides a fascinating glimpse into the remote depths of our universe by examining the oldest and most distant spiral galaxy known to date. BRI 1335-0417, more than 12 billion years old, offers crucial insights into the formation of galaxies and the origins of our own Milky Way.

With the advent of a state-of-the-art telescope called ALMA, scientists were able to observe this ancient galaxy in unprecedented detail. The main focus of the study was to understand the movement of gas within and around the galaxy, as gas is a vital component in the formation of stars. This investigation not only captured the gas motion but also revealed the formation of a seismic wave within the galaxy – a remarkable discovery in such an early object.

The galaxy’s disk, a flattened mass of rotating stars, gas, and dust, was observed to exhibit vertical oscillating motion akin to ripples spreading on a pond after a stone is thrown in. According to lead author Dr. Takafumi Tsukui, this motion is caused by an external source, possibly newly streaming gas or interactions with smaller galaxies, both of which provide fuel for star formation.

Another intriguing finding was the identification of a bar-like structure within the galaxy’s disk. These structures, known as galactic bars, have the ability to disrupt gas and transport it towards the center of the galaxy. Remarkably, the bar discovered within BRI 1335-0417 is the most distant structure of this kind ever documented.

Understanding the rapid rate of star formation in early galaxies remains a puzzle. Co-author Associate Professor Emily Wisnioski explains that while BRI 1335-0417 forms stars at a few hundred times faster rate than the Milky Way, it is still unclear how gas is supplied to sustain such vigorous star formation. Additionally, the formation of spiral structures in the early universe remains enigmatic. The findings from this study provide crucial information to unravel these mysteries and aid in the development of computer simulations that piece together the evolution of this ancient galaxy.

The profound insights gained from this study allow us to peer into the history of our universe, providing a snapshot of a distant galaxy when our universe was only a fraction of its current age. As we continue to push the boundaries of observation and simulation, we inch closer to understanding the remarkable origins and evolution of galaxies, including our own.