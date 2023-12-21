ሳይንቲስቶች ፈጣን የሬዲዮ ፍንዳታን በመድገም ላይ አስደናቂ ንድፍ አግኝተዋል

Astronomers have made an intriguing discovery while studying a repeating fast radio burst (FRB) known as FRB 20220912A. Using the Allen Telescope Array at the SETI Institute, researchers recorded 35 bursts from the FRB source over a two-month period. While previous observations have shown that FRBs generally drift from higher to lower frequencies over time, this event exhibited a never-before-seen drop in the center frequency of the bursts, producing a mesmerizing pattern reminiscent of a cosmic slide-whistle.

FRBs are brief, powerful bursts of energy that originate from distant regions outside of our Milky Way Galaxy. These mysterious bursts, which last only milliseconds, emit an astonishing amount of energy—equivalent to what our Sun emits in 10,000 years. However, the exact cause of these bursts remains a mystery to scientists.

The discovery of the drop in the center frequency of the FRB bursts adds to the growing body of knowledge surrounding these enigmatic events. It provides confirmation of known FRB properties while also presenting new insights. Researchers believe that FRBs may be associated with extreme celestial objects, such as magnetars, neutron star binaries, or merging white dwarfs. However, no existing model can fully explain all of the observed properties of FRBs.

Despite extensive research and observations, the nature of FRBs continues to mystify astronomers. Even after analyzing the timings between bursts, the scientists did not identify any discernible pattern, highlighting the unpredictable nature of these intense radio wave emissions.

This latest study marks a significant advancement in understanding FRBs and brings scientists closer to unraveling their secrets. By utilizing innovative telescopes like the Allen Telescope Array, astronomers gain new perspectives on these cosmic phenomena. The team’s findings, which provide valuable insights into the nature of FRBs, will be published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.