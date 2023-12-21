New study reveals drastic increase in CO2 emissions from Arctic Ocean due to river runoff

A recently published study has shed light on the significant increase in carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from the Arctic Ocean as a result of thawing permafrost and carbon-rich runoff from Canada’s Mackenzie River. The findings highlight the role of river discharge in triggering intense outgassing in the southeastern Beaufort Sea, leading to a net CO2 release of 0.13 million metric tons per year.

Conducted by a team of scientists from France, the US, and Canada, the study utilized a global ocean biogeochemical model called ECCO-Darwin to simulate the discharge of fresh water and its associated elements and compounds across a span of nearly 20 years. The results showed that the intense outgassing tipped the carbon balance, resulting in a net CO2 release comparable to the annual emissions from 28,000 gasoline-powered cars.

The CO2 release into the atmosphere varied seasonally, with warmer months exhibiting a more pronounced effect. This pattern could be attributed to high river discharge and reduced sea ice coverage, which allowed for less trapping of the gas.

The study’s findings provide essential insights into the role of coastal peripheries and rivers in the Arctic carbon cycle. Approximately half of the Arctic Ocean is comprised of coastal waters, making it crucial to understand the contribution of these regions to the overall carbon balance.

As the Arctic region continues to warm at an alarming rate, environmental changes are transforming its waters and ecosystems. Increased flow of rivers due to thawing and melting ice is flushing more organic matter into the ocean, leading to amplified CO2 outgassing. Conversely, shrinking sea ice is creating opportunities for microscopic phytoplankton to flourish near the ocean surface, capturing atmospheric CO2 through photosynthesis.

The ECCO-Darwin model used in the study helps researchers study these blooms and investigate the intricate relationship between ice and life in the Arctic.

Understanding the impact of river runoff on CO2 emissions in the Arctic Ocean is crucial in comprehending the larger story of environmental change unfolding in the region. Our ocean waters play a critical role in buffering against climate change, sequestering almost half of the carbon produced by burning fossil fuels.

Further research and monitoring are needed to gain a comprehensive view of how the Arctic carbon cycle is being altered and to identify potential strategies for mitigating the escalating CO2 emissions in this fragile ecosystem.