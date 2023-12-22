የኳንተም ቁሳቁሶችን መረዳት፡ በስሌት መሳሪያዎች ውስጥ ስኬት

Scientists at the University of Chicago’s Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering, in collaboration with Argonne National Laboratory and the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia, have developed a groundbreaking computational tool that sheds light on how atoms within quantum materials behave when interacting with light. This tool, called WEST-TDDFT, is part of the open-source software package WEST, developed by the Midwest Integrated Center for Computational Materials (MICCoM), led by Prof. Marco Govoni.

The primary aim of this tool is to enhance scientists’ understanding and ability to engineer new materials for quantum technologies. By studying these materials at a larger scale and previously inaccessible properties, researchers can make significant advancements in quantum technologies. The accuracy and efficiency of WEST-TDDFT have been demonstrated in studying various semiconductor-based materials and can be applied to a wide range of related materials.

Quantum materials, consisting of qubits, are the fundamental units of information for quantum technologies. Unlike classical computing bits, which encode data using only 0s and 1s, qubits can exist in superposition, representing both 0 and 1 simultaneously. Point defects within materials, such as missing or substituted atoms, can be utilized as qubits. Understanding how these point defects interact with light is crucial for manipulating them effectively or designing materials that utilize qubits as sensors or data storage units.

Prior to this development, researchers could predict light absorption and emission by point defects but struggled to explain the atomic processes within materials while in an excited state, particularly in large and complex systems. The computational power required for analyzing such systems made it unfeasible. However, with the innovative approach of WEST-TDDFT, these complex calculations can now be streamlined and run efficiently on both CPUs and GPUs, enabling the study of larger systems that closely resemble experimental setups.

The overarching goal of the Galli lab, which spearheaded this research, is to study and design new quantum materials. This breakthrough aligns with their mission and opens up possibilities for advancing quantum technologies. Additionally, the team’s recent discoveries on spin defects near the surface of materials and the properties of ferroelectric materials for neuromorphic computing further contribute to the field’s progress.

In conclusion, the development of WEST-TDDFT as part of the WEST software package revolutionizes the study of quantum materials. This computational tool allows scientists to delve into previously inaccessible properties at a larger scale, enabling advancements in quantum technologies for the future.