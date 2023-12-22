Exploring the Mysteries of Australia’s Submerged Landscapes

New research has shed light on the ancient landscapes that once existed on Australia’s northwest continental shelf, revealing a complex and vibrant world that was very different from what we see today. The study, recently published in Quaternary Science Reviews, utilized high-resolution maps of the ocean floor to project past sea levels and uncover the secrets of this submerged region.

Contrary to previous assumptions, the research shows that the submerged continental shelves of Australia were far from environmentally unproductive. In fact, many large islands that were once part of these shelves exhibit signs of human occupation prior to rising sea levels. Stone tools have even been discovered on the sea floor off the coast of Western Australia’s Pilbara region.

The study focused on the Northwest Shelf of Sahul, which was an archipelago of islands extending toward Timor, Indonesia. The archipelago emerged between 70,000 and 61,000 years ago and remained stable for approximately 9,000 years. It is suggested that these islands may have served as stepping stones for human migration from Indonesia to Australia during this time.

As the last ice age took hold, sea levels dropped, fully exposing the shelf for the first time in 100,000 years. The landscape was characterized by a mosaic of habitable freshwater and saltwater environments, including the Malita inland sea and a large lake near the modern-day Kimberley coastline. These bodies of water supported a thriving population, estimated to have reached its peak of between 50,000 and 500,000 people during the height of the last ice age.

However, as sea levels rose, the once-productive landscapes were submerged, forcing populations to retreat and adapt. In the face of these rapidly changing climates, new rock art styles emerged in both the Kimberley and Arnhem Land. The oral histories of First Nations people also recount the rising sea levels and the loss of the landscape over the course of thousands of years.

This new understanding of Australia’s submerged landscapes emphasizes the need for Indigenous-led environmental management, drawing upon deep-time Indigenous knowledge and experience. As we navigate an uncertain future, the insights gained from these ancient landscapes may hold the key to successful adaptation.