Zoom Clarifies Controversial Changes to Terms of Service

Video meeting and chat platform Zoom faced backlash after users discovered a change to the company’s terms of service (TOS) that seemed to allow the platform to use user content for AI training purposes. Section 10.4 of the TOS raised concerns among users, as it granted Zoom the rights to access, use, and process customer content for various purposes, including AI training and improvement of Zoom’s services.

The controversy intensified as social media platforms lit up with calls to ban Zoom and cancel memberships. In response to the outcry, Zoom clarified the clause in a blog post. The company confirmed that it does not use audio, video, or chat content for training AI models without customer consent.

Zoom specified that certain AI services, such as Zoom IQ Meeting Summary and Zoom IQ Team Chat Compose, require users to enable the features and provide transparent consent for training the AI models. The company emphasized that the customer content is used solely to enhance the performance and accuracy of these AI services and assured users that their data would not be used to train third-party models.

While the controversy focused on Zoom this time, experts predict that discussions around the use of AI in terms of service will continue. Cobun Zweifel-Keegan, Managing Director of the International Association of Privacy Professionals Washington, D.C., explained that companies often update their terms of service to accommodate new products and services. However, the explicit mention of AI in terms of service may become more common.

It’s essential to understand that terms of service and privacy policies serve different purposes. Zweifel-Keegan emphasized that privacy policies outline a company’s commitments regarding personal information and restrict the collection of data beyond the scope of the agreed-upon service. Reading one without considering the other might lead to misinterpretation and unnecessary alarm.

The case of Zoom highlights ongoing debates about the use of customer content for training AI models. Questions arise about whether publicly available information should be used and whether individuals should be explicitly notified and consent before their data is employed for AI training. The responsibility to make these decisions lies with the primary account holder, which means users can request consent withdrawal or choose not to participate if they disagree with the use of AI during a call.

As the use of AI continues to evolve, discussions surrounding privacy, consent, and AI model training are expected to persist.