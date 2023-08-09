Can Zoom Use Users’ Data for AI Training?

Zoom recently faced backlash after an update to its terms of service sparked concerns about the company’s access to users’ data for AI training. While the company clarified its stance in a blog post, privacy experts warn that customer data can still be used for AI training. This has left users confused about the extent of their data usage and how to protect their privacy during online meetings.

According to the updated terms of service, Zoom can use customers’ video calls and chat transcripts to train AI, but only with their consent. However, if a meeting host agrees to share data with Zoom, all participants must share their data during the call. This poses a problem for users who want to protect their information but are required by their employers to attend Zoom sessions.

Zoom collects two types of data: service-generated data and customer content. Service-generated data refers to the features customers use and their locations, and Zoom considers it their own data. This data can be used for AI training without additional consent. Customer content, such as audio or chat transcripts, can also be used for AI purposes.

Zoom has stated that it will use customer data to train AI for features like automated meeting summaries. However, it is unclear if the company has other consumer-facing AI projects in the works that involve customer data.

To address the issue of data sharing during a call, Zoom will alert participants if a meeting organizer enables a feature that requires user-generated content to be shared. Participants can then choose to proceed with the meeting or leave.

Privacy advocates recommend exploring alternatives to Zoom until the company provides more detailed information about data usage and consent. Platforms like Signal and Jitsi offer privacy-focused video conferencing options with varying features and capabilities.