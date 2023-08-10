Zoom’s Approach to Embracing Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Transparency

Zoom, the video communications company, recently held an analyst event in Palo Alto, California, where it outlined its strategy to incorporate artificial intelligence (AI) into its product offerings. This includes Zoom Meetings, Phone, Chat, Contact Center, and its developer platform. While there have been concerns raised about the company’s terms of service for AI applications, it is important to note that Zoom is focused on developing AI-led innovations responsibly, without compromising trust and transparency.

One notable aspect of Zoom’s approach is its federated model for integrating AI capabilities. Many vendors have begun incorporating AI into unified communications and collaboration (UC&C) and contact center applications. UC&C is crucial for organizations, as it enables employee communications and collaboration through messaging, meetings, and calling applications. Contact center applications, on the other hand, facilitate customer interactions. These services generate valuable data that belongs to the enterprise customers. To leverage AI and gain insights from this data, many organizations opt for third-party AI models due to the high costs associated with developing in-house AI models.

Zoom aims to address this by adopting a federated approach. This involves incorporating a diverse range of AI models, including proprietary ones developed by Zoom, models from leading AI entities like OpenAI, and models from Zoom’s partners and select clients. This approach allows Zoom to swiftly introduce new solutions, decrease research costs, pass on cost savings to customers, tailor solutions to specific clientele, offer industry-specific solutions, and quickly customize AI models to align with business needs.

While incorporating external AI models like OpenAI is an obvious move for Zoom, the company also recognizes the significance of cultivating its own AI capabilities. To achieve this, Zoom needs algorithms, hardware, and training data. With its strong financials, Zoom can invest in hardware development and algorithm creation. However, the training data, which forms the core of AI models, is crucial. For example, if Zoom develops an AI feature to identify individuals in a meeting room, the model would need to analyze speech recordings and distinguish meeting participants from background noise.

Zoom, being a popular unified communications as a service (UCaaS) vendor, has access to the necessary datasets. However, customer consent is required to use this data ethically, while ensuring compliance with regulations like Europe’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and U.S. state privacy laws. Customers have the right to ask about the security and privacy measures put in place, the handling of collected data, ongoing data collection, anonymity of data, and whether data is held individually or combined across all Zoom customers.

Zoom recognizes the importance of openness and trust. The company has committed to maintaining transparency by explicitly stating that it will not train its models using customer audio, video, or chat content without obtaining explicit consent. As Zoom serves a diverse customer base, including healthcare, government, education, and financial services sectors, transparency is crucial. Zoom also offers additional compliance measures in various industries, such as SOC 2 Type II, ISO/IEC 27001:2013, and HIPAA.

In conclusion, Zoom’s approach to embracing AI and ensuring transparency involves a federated model for integrating AI capabilities and addressing customer concerns about data privacy. The company is committed to developing AI responsibly and maintaining trust with its customers.