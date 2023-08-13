Zoom Clarifies AI Policy, Ensuring User Privacy

Zoom, the popular videoconferencing company, has recently clarified its artificial intelligence (AI) policy. After updating its terms of service, concerns were raised that customer video calls could be used to train its AI models. However, Zoom’s Chief Product Officer, Smita Hashim, addressed these concerns in a blog post, emphasizing the company’s commitment to user privacy and security.

In the blog post, Hashim stated that Zoom does not use any of the users’ audio, video, chat, screen-sharing, attachments, or other communications to train its own or any third-party AI models. This statement was meant to provide reassurance to customers regarding the use of their data.

This clarification from Zoom comes at a time when the use of user data for AI training has faced legal challenges. The federal lawsuit filed against OpenAI in June accused the company of training its ChatGPT tool using stolen data from millions of individuals. OpenAI was alleged to have harvested personal data from the internet without permission, including conversations, medical information, and information about children.

Furthermore, authors and creatives have also taken legal action against AI companies for alleged unauthorized use of their work in training AI models. Last month, writers Paul Tremblay and Mona Awad filed a lawsuit against OpenAI, claiming that ChatGPT generated accurate summaries of their novels, suggesting that their work was used for training the AI.

The rapid advancements in AI technology have led to calls for regulation. However, Professor Cary Coglianese from the University of Pennsylvania Law School emphasizes that regulating AI is a complex task. Different types of algorithms and their various applications require a multifaceted approach to regulation. Coglianese suggests that multiple regulators should be involved, and they need to be flexible, adaptive, and vigilant.

In conclusion, Zoom’s policy clarification aims to reassure its customers that their data and communication will not be used to train AI models. The growing concerns surrounding the use of user data in AI development highlight the need for robust regulations that address the diverse applications of AI technology.