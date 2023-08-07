Zoom Encourages Employees to Return to the Office, Faces Controversy over AI Data Usage

Zoom, known for its role in facilitating remote work, is now calling its employees back to the office. The company has implemented a hybrid work policy, requiring employees living near offices to be present two days a week. Zoom believes this approach is more effective for its video-conferencing service, allowing the company to leverage its own technologies and support global customers.

Addressing the concerns of Zoom users, there has been controversy regarding how the company handles data for generative AI tools. Some users interpret Zoom’s terms of service as granting permission for the software to use video and audio data for building AI features. However, Zoom claims it does not use such content without customer consent.

To clarify the situation, Zoom’s chief product officer, Smita Hashim, published a blog post titled “How Zoom’s terms of service and practices apply to AI features.” In this post, Zoom ensures that audio, video, and chat content is not used for training their AI models without customer consent.

Zoom has already introduced two generative AI features: Zoom IQ Meeting Summary and Zoom IQ Team Chat Compose. The company highlights that account owners and administrators have control over enabling these AI features. Additionally, when users choose to enable these features, they are presented with a transparent consent process for training the AI models.

In summary, Zoom asserts that it does not rely on video call content to power its generative AI features, contrary to claims based on the terms of service. However, this controversy demonstrates the complexities of terms of service, suggesting the need for clearer communication with users. Zoom should aim to simplify its terms of service, ensuring users understand how their data is utilized without requiring blog posts for interpretation.

