Zoom Assures Customers They Own and Control Their Content, AI Training Requires Consent

Zoom’s Chief Product Officer, Smita Hashim, clarified in a recent blog post that the company does not train its artificial intelligence (AI) models on customer content without consent. She emphasized that Zoom’s customers continue to own and have control over their own content. This statement comes in response to concerns raised by a Stack Diary article about changes to Zoom’s terms of service in March.

The new sections in Zoom’s terms of service appear to merge descriptions of the company’s license to stream user content with sections related to AI tools. Hashim stated that their intention was to make it clear that customers create and own their own video, audio, and chat content. Although Zoom has permission to use this content for value-added services, customers still retain ownership and control.

The Stack Diary report specifically highlighted two sections in Zoom’s terms of service, 10.2 and 10.4, that discuss how the company can handle user data. Section 10.2 stated that customers give consent to Zoom’s access, use, collection, and storage of service-generated data for any purpose, including AI training. Section 10.4 grants Zoom a perpetual license to use customer data for product and service development, machine learning, and AI.

Zoom has recently introduced new AI-powered features, such as a tool to catch up on missed meetings and a feature to compose messages in their Team Chat app. In the blog post, Hashim mentioned that account owners and administrators have the option to enable these features, and a transparent consent process is provided for training the AI models using customer content.

Hashim clarified that user content is solely used to improve the performance and accuracy of these AI services and will not be used to train third-party models. When AI services are used, meeting participants are notified. The intention behind the terms of service updates was to ensure that value-added services could be provided without questions about usage rights.

It’s worth noting that Zoom is not the only company making updates to their terms of service related to AI. Google, for example, recently updated its privacy policy to state that its AI-powered tools may be trained using data from public sources on the internet.

(*Note: The article has been condensed and reformatted without sources, quotes, author information, or contact information.)