Zoom’s Terms of Service Spark Concerns about AI Training on User Data

An update to Zoom’s terms of service has caused alarm among social media users, who claim that the videoconferencing company is using their online doctor visits and virtual happy hours to train artificial intelligence models. However, Zoom quickly responded by clarifying its policy in a blog post, stating that it will not use audio, video, or chat customer content to train AI models without the user’s consent.

The current terms do allow Zoom to train AI on other data, such as user behavior, without additional permission. While the terms now assure users that their customer content will not be used for AI training without consent, it may be difficult for meeting participants to opt out if their host decides otherwise.

Zoom added language to its terms in March that distinguishes between “service-generated data” and “customer content.” Service-generated data can be used for machine learning or AI training, while customer content may also be used for these purposes. However, Zoom clarified that this refers to new generative AI features that users must agree to, and separate consent is required to share this data with the company.

Experts initially believed that Zoom’s terms allowed them to use customer content for AI training without additional consent. But Zoom added explicit language to the terms, stating that they will not use customer content to train AI models without consent.

However, concerns remain about the way this function works, particularly for participants in Zoom calls. If a meeting host decides to use the meeting summary feature, participants are informed that an AI feature has been enabled and asked to either proceed with the meeting or leave. Some experts question whether this offers real consent, as participants may not be able to opt out of a meeting or stop using Zoom if their employer requires it.

Overall, Zoom has addressed the concerns raised by the updated terms, but there are still questions about consent and participant control over data usage.