Zoom Clarifies Its Position on Training AI with Customer Data

After facing backlash for its vague communication regarding the use of customer data to train its artificial intelligence (AI) models, Zoom has released an update to clarify its position. The company now explicitly states that it will not use audio, video, chat, or any similar data to train its AI models.

The original announcement was made by Smita Hashim, Zoom’s Chief Product Officer, in a blog post earlier this week. Zoom’s terms of service previously mentioned that they could use “Customer Content” (which includes audio, video, chat, attachments, screen-sharing, etc.) to train their AI models. However, Hashim’s blog post assured users that Zoom would not use customer data for AI training, except in certain cases.

To further emphasize this commitment, Zoom has revised Section 10 of its terms of service to remove any legal rights to use customer content for training AI models. The company has also updated Hashim’s blog post with an apology for any confusion caused.

Although Zoom has clarified its stance on using customer data for AI training, it has not disclosed the specific data sources it will utilize for these AI features. This information was not immediately provided when requested by Gizmodo, and Zoom’s response is still pending.

In addition to addressing the controversy, Zoom has also announced new generative AI features for its platform. IQ Meeting Summary provides users with detailed summaries of their meetings, while IQ Team Chat Compose is a text generation tool. Users will be notified when these AI tools are enabled during a meeting.

The use of customer data for AI training remains a contentious issue, especially as AI technologies become more prevalent. OpenAI’s GPT-4, known for being highly effective but inherently opaque, garnered similar concerns upon its release. However, Zoom’s update seeks to assure users that their data will not be used for AI training purposes.