Zoom’s Terms of Service and the Use of Customer Content

Zoom, the popular video conferencing platform, quietly updated its Terms of Service (ToS) in March 2023, in which it granted itself significant rights to use customer data for its artificial intelligence (AI) programs. Under the new terms, Zoom claimed the ability to utilize users’ video, audio, and chat data for various purposes, including product development, marketing, analytics, and AI training.

The revelation drew negative reactions when users on the technology startup accelerator forum, Ycombinator, discovered the changes. Concerns were raised over privacy and data security, with some expressing worries about the potential misuse of customer content. Following the backlash, Zoom swiftly modified its ToS and assured users that it would not use audio, video, or chat customer content to train its AI models without explicit consent.

However, legal experts and industry analysts remain skeptical of the effectiveness of Zoom’s changes. Some argue that the revised clause only applies to “Customer Content,” not the data generated by Zoom’s services, thereby allowing the collection and use of certain user data without consent. Concerns about data privacy persist, particularly regarding the storage and potential misuse of customer intellectual property and private information.

While Zoom clarified that certain types of data, such as education records and protected health information, would not be used without consent, these were already protected under existing laws. Critics emphasize the need for greater control over meeting privacy, as well as heightened trust between vendors and customers regarding data protection.

The incident highlights the growing importance of data privacy and the responsible use of customer content, particularly in the age of AI and machine learning. Companies must prioritize transparency, consent, and data security to maintain customers’ trust and avoid potential backlash.