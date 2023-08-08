Zoom Updates Terms of Service to Address Concerns Over AI Training

Zoom has recently revised its terms of service following backlash over concerns that the company’s artificial intelligence (AI) models were being trained on customer calls. In a blog post, Zoom clarified that audio, video, and chats are not used for AI purposes without user consent. The changes were made to enhance transparency.

The video-calling app introduced new AI-powered features in June, including the ability for clients to summarize meetings without recording the entire session. While these features were initially offered as a free trial, experts raised concerns that the original language in Zoom’s terms of service could have allowed the company to access more user data than necessary, including data from customer calls.

Data protection specialist Robert Bateman, prior to the update of the terms of service, expressed concerns about the broad contractual provisions that gave the service provider significant freedom to utilize user-generated data for various purposes. He emphasized the need for caution in such cases.

Zoom responded to the feedback by updating its terms of service to explicitly state that it will not use audio, video, or chat customer content for AI training without user consent. This change aims to address the worries surrounding the potential misuse of user data.

AI applications with human-like behavior are sophisticated computer programs trained using extensive data and algorithms to replicate patterns of human-like behavior. However, the extraction of large amounts of online data for training AI models has raised concerns about the inclusion of personal, sensitive, or copyrighted material.

As part of its effort to embrace AI technology, Zoom launched these new features as a free trial, prompting concerns from the Open Rights Group, a digital privacy advocacy organization. The group emphasized the need for clarity and transparency in Zoom’s privacy policy regarding the consent process for using customer data to train AI models.

Zoom assured customers that they have the choice to enable generative AI features and to share customer content with Zoom for product improvement purposes. The company also included warning messages and a transparent consent process for training AI models using customer content.

In summary, Zoom has made updates to its terms of service to address concerns regarding the training of its AI models. These changes aim to provide greater transparency and ensure that user consent is obtained before using audio, video, or chat customer content for AI purposes.