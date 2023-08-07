Zoom Updates Terms of Service, Ensures AI Training Will Not Include User Data

Zoom recently made updates to its Terms of Service in March, stating that the company has the right to train AI using user data without providing an opt-out option. However, the company reassured users in a blog post that they don’t need to worry about their video calls being used for AI training.

The legal documents of Zoom refer to user video, audio, and chat transcripts as “Customer Content.” By accepting Zoom’s terms, users grant the company a license and various rights to use this content for machine learning, artificial intelligence, training, testing, and other product development purposes. The company also retains similar rights for “Service Generated Data,” which includes telemetry data, product usage data, diagnostic data, and other information obtained through content analysis.

This policy change gained attention after a post on the prominent forum Hacker News sparked outrage over the weekend. In response, Zoom’s Chief Product Officer, Smita Hashim, published a blog post clarifying that the company does not utilize audio, video, or chat content for training their AI models without customer consent. Hashim emphasized that while Zoom does use data for machine learning purposes, it is not done without the user’s agreement.

Zoom introduced “Zoom IQ” in March, a feature set that includes the summarization of chat threads and automated responses to written chat questions. Enabling Zoom IQ gives the company permission to collect data and improve its AI. Participants in a Zoom call with Zoom IQ enabled have the option to leave the meeting or consent to let the company utilize their data to enhance its AI.

Zoom customers have the choice to enable generative AI features and decide whether to share customer content with Zoom for product improvement. However, the company did not provide information regarding “Service Generated Content.” Zoom’s privacy policy allows for various uses of this data, including AI training.

Zoom has faced criticism in the past regarding privacy issues. In 2020, the company initially offered end-to-end encryption only to paying users but later backtracked due to public outcry. In a lawsuit, Zoom was accused of falsely claiming to offer end-to-end encryption for all users. The company also shared user data with Google and Facebook without informing customers, resulting in an $85 million settlement in 2021.

Despite these concerns, Zoom recently renounced its work-from-home policy, requiring employees near company offices to work in person for at least two days a week, signaling a shift from remote work due to the pandemic.