Zoom’s Terms of Service Update: AI Training with Customer Data

Zoom has recently updated its terms of service, stating its right to use certain customer data for training its artificial intelligence (AI) models. While Zoom clarified that it does not use audio, video, or chat content for AI training without customer consent, the company now requires users who enable Zoom’s generative AI features to sign a consent form.

The updated terms, effective as of July 27, allow Zoom to utilize “service-generated data” for AI training and tuning. This data includes customer information on product usage, telemetry and diagnostic data, as well as similar content or data collected by the company. Zoom does not provide an opt-out option for this data usage.

Although using customer data for AI training purposes is not uncommon, these updated terms demonstrate Zoom’s ambitions in the AI field. The decision comes amidst a growing debate on the extent to which AI services should be trained on individuals’ aggregated or anonymized data. Lawsuits have emerged from authors and artists who claim to see their own work reflected in AI tools’ outputs, highlighting concerns regarding data ownership and usage.

Zoom’s terms state that customers consent to the company’s access, use, collection, modification, distribution, processing, sharing, maintenance, and storage of service-generated data, including for the purpose of training and tuning algorithms and models for machine learning or AI. However, it is important to note that customer content such as messages, files, and documents does not seem to fall into this category.

In a blog post, Zoom further clarified that they do not use audio, video, or chat content for AI training without customer consent. The company introduced two new generative AI features in June, namely a meeting summary tool and a tool for composing chat messages. Customers are given the choice to enable these features, and when they do, Zoom requires them to sign a consent form allowing AI model training using their individual customer content.

According to a Zoom spokesperson, customers have the freedom to decide whether to enable generative AI features and share their customer content with Zoom for product improvement purposes. The company assures that customer content is used solely to enhance the performance and accuracy of their AI services.