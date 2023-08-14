Zoom Changes Plan to Use Customer Video Calls for AI Training

Zoom (ZM) has revised its plan to utilize customer video calls for training its artificial intelligence (AI) models after facing criticism. Initially, Zoom had updated its Terms of Service to permit the use of video calls for training its generative AI models. However, following the public backlash, the company has once again revised its terms, ensuring that customer data will not be used for AI training.

According to a study conducted by Bob O’Donnell, the President and Chief Analyst of TECHnalysis Research, there is a widespread concern regarding the use of generative AI. O’Donnell highlights one of the key concerns as the fear of copyright infringement associated with Zoom’s recording of meetings. Companies discussing their future strategies, novel products, and innovative ideas fear that their valuable information might be included in Zoom’s data collection, posing a significant problem for them. This apprehension has led to a reluctance among some companies to adopt generative AI.

O’Donnell’s study identified several major concerns associated with generative AI use, including security and data protection, inaccuracies, copyright concerns, bias, and the absence of watermarking. To address these concerns and alleviate any apprehensions, companies like OpenAI, Microsoft, Meta, and Google will need to be transparent and provide clear explanations of their approach to mitigate these issues.

Ultimately, Zoom’s decision to reverse its plan to use customer video calls for AI training reflects the growing necessity for tech companies to take data privacy concerns seriously. By prioritizing the protection of sensitive customer information, companies can foster trust among their user base and ensure ethical AI practices.