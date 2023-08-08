CityLife

The Power of AI Models

AI

Zoom Addresses Privacy Concerns, Commits to User Consent for AI Training

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 8, 2023
The videoconferencing app Zoom has responded to customer privacy concerns by stating that it will not use customers’ data for artificial intelligence (AI) training without their consent. The app’s terms of service, updated in March, initially included language granting Zoom a wide range of permissions regarding user data, which led to concerns over privacy. Zoom has now clarified that it will not use audio, video, or chat content without explicit consent from users. This clarification was made in response to criticism from data privacy advocates and users who felt that the new language required further revision.

Zoom already utilizes AI in various ways, such as the Zoom IQ Meeting Summary, which automatically generates meeting summaries, and automated scanning of webinar invitations to identify spam. Meeting administrators can choose to opt out of sharing meeting summary data with Zoom, and non-administrator members are informed about the app’s data-sharing policies and given the choice to accept or decline. The use of Zoom’s AI features is optional and triggers data collection.

The concerns raised about Zoom’s terms of service highlight broader anxieties surrounding AI and the potential misuse of people’s data and content for training AI models without consent or compensation. Experts argue that this issue goes beyond Zoom’s specific terms of service and reflects long-standing concerns about data privacy. There is a growing understanding that existing laws and regulations do not adequately protect individuals against data misuse.

Although Zoom’s clarification has been acknowledged, some users have expressed ongoing concerns. Several organizations, such as open-source research publication Bellingcat, have announced they will cease using Zoom Pro. Instead, they will explore alternative video communication platforms with more favorable data policies.

Data privacy experts advocate for more transparency and public discussion on how AI is integrated into companies’ products and services. They emphasize that terms of service documents are often complex and not user-friendly, making it difficult for consumers to keep track of changes. There is a need for stronger data protection laws and regulations to address these concerns and ensure the responsible use of AI technology.

