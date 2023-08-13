Zachary Levi Warns of AI’s Potential Reach in the Entertainment Industry

Amidst the ongoing strikes by the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Screen Actors Guild (SAG), actor Zachary Levi, famous for his role in “Shazam!”, expressed his concerns about artificial intelligence (AI) and its implications. Levi cautioned that AI has the potential to engulf various fields, including Hollywood.

Speaking at a panel during FanExpo in Chicago, Levi began by explaining the rules of the SAG strike, outlining what he could and couldn’t discuss. Taking a moment to address the specific issue of AI, he emphasized the need to recognize the immense power it possesses and how quickly it can consume jobs and industries.

While acknowledging the positive aspects of AI, Levi stressed the importance of understanding its potential negative consequences. He urged the audience to support not only the entertainment industry but also each other, as AI advancements could render human creativity obsolete.

Levi highlighted that AI is already capable of duplicating voices and likenesses with significant accuracy, and even writing content. He emphasized that Hollywood is particularly vulnerable to these advancements, but warned that other industries should also be prepared for AI’s impact.

In conclusion, Levi encouraged awareness of technological advancements and the need for mutual support. He emphasized the importance of recognizing that AI has the potential to affect everyone, urging listeners to unite and offer their support as humans.

