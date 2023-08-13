CityLife

The Power of AI Models

AI

The Potential Reach of AI in the Entertainment Industry

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 13, 2023
The Potential Reach of AI in the Entertainment Industry

The ongoing strikes by the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) have brought attention to the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in the entertainment industry. Actor Zachary Levi, known for his role in “Shazam!,” recently spoke out about the potential impact of AI, cautioning that it has the ability to consume any field, including Hollywood.

During a panel at FanExpo in Chicago, Levi explained the limitations on what he could discuss due to the SAG strike. However, he took a moment to reflect on the issue of AI. Levi acknowledged the exciting possibilities that AI offers but emphasized the need for caution. He expressed concern that if not properly managed, AI’s power could take away jobs from humans.

Levi highlighted that even at present, AI technology has the capability to replicate voices and likenesses of people. He stressed that the creative world, particularly Hollywood, is being directly affected by AI advancements. Levi humorously warned that while he didn’t want to sound pessimistic, it is important for everyone to be aware of the direction technology is heading in their own industries and jobs.

The potential reach of AI in the entertainment industry is a growing concern. As AI continues to improve, there are fears that it could replace human actors, writers, and other creative professionals. While this round of strikes aims to secure better contracts for current workers, industry professionals are also calling for support from audiences and individuals in recognizing the potential future impact of AI.

The discussions around AI and its impact on the entertainment industry highlight the need for continued dialogue and awareness regarding the ethical and practical implications of this technology. It is crucial for individuals in all industries to stay informed about technological advancements and support one another to navigate potential challenges brought about by AI.

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

AI

The Growing Demand for Data in the AI Market

Aug 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
AI

Hollywood Stunt Workers at Risk as AI Advances

Aug 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha
AI

The Rise of AI in Literature

Aug 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia

You missed

News

The Technology Behind Satellite Communication Terminals: An In-depth Analysis

Aug 13, 2023 0 Comments
News

Best Places to View the Perseid Meteor Shower Near DC

Aug 13, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

Innovative Technologies Transforming the Base Station Antenna Landscape Worldwide

Aug 13, 2023 0 Comments
Technology

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s Second Expansion Introduces New Tera Type and Returns All Previous Starter Pokemon

Aug 13, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments