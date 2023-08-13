The ongoing strikes by the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) have brought attention to the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in the entertainment industry. Actor Zachary Levi, known for his role in “Shazam!,” recently spoke out about the potential impact of AI, cautioning that it has the ability to consume any field, including Hollywood.

During a panel at FanExpo in Chicago, Levi explained the limitations on what he could discuss due to the SAG strike. However, he took a moment to reflect on the issue of AI. Levi acknowledged the exciting possibilities that AI offers but emphasized the need for caution. He expressed concern that if not properly managed, AI’s power could take away jobs from humans.

Levi highlighted that even at present, AI technology has the capability to replicate voices and likenesses of people. He stressed that the creative world, particularly Hollywood, is being directly affected by AI advancements. Levi humorously warned that while he didn’t want to sound pessimistic, it is important for everyone to be aware of the direction technology is heading in their own industries and jobs.

The potential reach of AI in the entertainment industry is a growing concern. As AI continues to improve, there are fears that it could replace human actors, writers, and other creative professionals. While this round of strikes aims to secure better contracts for current workers, industry professionals are also calling for support from audiences and individuals in recognizing the potential future impact of AI.

The discussions around AI and its impact on the entertainment industry highlight the need for continued dialogue and awareness regarding the ethical and practical implications of this technology. It is crucial for individuals in all industries to stay informed about technological advancements and support one another to navigate potential challenges brought about by AI.