GGYuga Labs Acquires Roar Studios to Bolster Its Web3 Gaming Strategy

Cryptocurrency technology startup GGYuga Labs, the creator of the popular Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT series, has announced its plans to acquire gaming and music firm Roar Studios. The founder and CEO of Roar Studios, Eric Reid, will join Yuga Labs as the general manager of Otherside, Yuga Labs’ upcoming blockchain-powered metaverse game.

Reid expressed his excitement about the acquisition, stating that the mission of his team aligns with Yuga Labs’ larger Web3 metaverse strategy. He mentioned that when Yuga Labs’ CEO Daniel Alegre and CTO Mike Seavers approached Roar Studios, they eagerly accepted the opportunity to collaborate.

Prior to founding Roar Studios, Eric Reid had experience in law and entertainment, serving as the COO and then Co-CEO of Hollywood production company Lakeshore Entertainment, known for producing films like the “Underworld” franchise and “Million Dollar Baby.”

Roar Studios had raised $7 million in funding in 2021, with the aim of building a “music metaverse” that allows players to play music through their virtual avatars. Apart from its music-focused approach, Roar Studios also incorporates artificial intelligence (AI) technology into its platform. While Yuga Labs acknowledged Roar’s AI roots, they were unable to provide specific details on how Otherside will leverage Roar’s AI tech at this time.

This acquisition will provide Yuga Labs with additional expertise to shape and develop Otherside as they continue to work on their ambitious gaming project. As Yuga Labs strengthens its Web3 gaming strategy with the acquisition of Roar Studios, the company aims to empower players to create and engage in a community-driven, open-media experience within the metaverse.