YouTuber Jesse Wellens Introduces AI Version of MrBeast

Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology has made significant advancements, leading to discussions about its capabilities becoming more relevant. YouTuber Jesse Wellens has taken advantage of these advancements by creating an AI version of MrBeast, allowing fans to have conversations with the philanthropist through online discussions.

Through analyzing hundreds of hours of MrBeast content, Wellens has developed an AI rendition of the popular YouTuber. He announced the launch of the AI MrBeast on Twitter and revealed that the debut episode of his podcast, Not a Normal Podcast, featured an interview with the AI version.

The podcast’s description promised unexpected and AI-driven fun, with the goal of starting conversations. Wellens made it clear that no money would be made from MrBeast’s likeness. MrBeast himself responded to the news on Twitter, expressing his confusion.

During the podcast interview, AI MrBeast provided tips to the hosts on how to improve their channel, suggesting ideas such as digging a big hole and dropping a train in it or giving away free cars to subscribers. Additionally, fans now have the opportunity to chat with AI MrBeast through Telegram. When asked for input on the article, AI MrBeast expressed his gratitude to his fans and their support for his adventures.

