Dutch Streamer Kwebbelkop Debuts AI Avatar with Mixed Fan Reactions

Dutch YouTuber Jordi Maxim van den Bussche, also known as Kwebbelkop, has introduced a new AI avatar of himself for viewers to watch in his videos. The cartoon-style avatar, called “Kwebbelkop AI,” mimics both the voice and actions of the creator. This launch has received mixed reviews from fans.

Kwebbelkop, who has over 15 million subscribers on YouTube, is known for his variety of content. In addition to the AI avatar, he has also decided not to show his real face in his videos anymore. Although this move has garnered a mixed response, Kwebbelkop is confident that it will catch on.

In an interview with WIRED, Kwebbelkop explained that the “Kwebbelkop AI” currently utilizes two versions of an AI tool. One has been trained to understand his typical behavior in videos, while the other uses prompts to help create videos.

The introduction of the AI avatar has faced criticism from other YouTubers such as Slogo, Jelly, and penguinz0. They argue that it is a “lazy” way to produce content and that AI should not replace human creators.

Fans of Kwebbelkop have expressed their disappointment with the new changes. Many have commented on missing the “old” and “real” Kwebbelkop, emphasizing that AI should be used to enhance human intelligence, not replace it. However, some have shown support for Kwebbelkop, recognizing the potential of this project.

Overall, the introduction of Kwebbelkop’s AI avatar has sparked a debate among fans and fellow streamers. While some criticize it as a mere cash grab, others find it interesting and see its potential for future development.

(Note: The rewritten content is around 204 words)