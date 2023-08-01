CityLife

The Power of AI Models

AI

Google Testing AI-Generated Video Summaries on YouTube

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 1, 2023
Google Testing AI-Generated Video Summaries on YouTube

Google is experimenting with the use of AI to automatically generate video summaries on YouTube. The company aims to provide viewers with a brief overview of a video’s contents, making it easier for users to decide if a video is of interest to them.

The auto-generated summaries will appear next to a limited number of English-language videos on YouTube’s watch and search pages. These summaries will be created by AI and will not replace the existing video descriptions written by humans. The test is available only to a select group of users.

This experiment is part of Google’s broader efforts to explore the potential of generative AI. The company has been actively working on AI initiatives, including using generative AI to summarize app user reviews in the Play Store. Google has also introduced other AI tools like the Search Generative Experience and Duet AI for its Workspace productivity apps.

Google is not the first company to utilize AI for generating content summaries. Artifact, for example, recently launched a summary feature for news articles.

It remains to be seen how the AI-generated summaries will impact YouTube creators and their video structures. Policy changes and new features implemented by YouTube often have significant effects on its content ecosystem as creators work to navigate the platform’s recommendation algorithm. The introduction of AI summaries adds another layer of complexity for creators, as they aim to cater to both human viewers and Google’s AI understanding.

YouTube’s experiment with AI-generated video summaries is still in the testing phase, and it will be interesting to observe its potential impact on the platform.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

AI

The Future of Work: Which Industries Will Be Impacted by AI?

Aug 1, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
AI

YouTube Tests AI-Generated Video Summaries

Aug 1, 2023 Mampho Brescia
AI

Artificial Intelligence Shows Promise in Detecting Breast Cancer, Study Shows

Aug 1, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

You missed

News

Two Supermoons Set to Illuminate August Skies

Aug 1, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
News

The Role of AI in Combating Climate Change and Enhancing Environmental Health

Aug 1, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

The Role of AI Technology in Schools: Cheating Concerns and Educational Advancements

Aug 1, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
News

The Future of Telecommunications: Micro Thermoelectric Modules

Aug 1, 2023 0 Comments